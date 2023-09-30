News Hit with Declan Evans for 30 September 2023

Declan Evans brings you the latest news from the On The Beat team.

Premier Resigns

Daniel Andrews has resigned as Victoria’s premier less than one year after voters returned him to power.

He said it was an honour to be premier, but he had spoken to his family and it was time to go.

Former Deputy Premier Jacinta Allen has been elected as Victorian Labor’s new leader and will now be premier.

This makes her the second woman to lead Victoria after Joan Kirner in 1990.

Youth Crime

The Age is reporting Victorian authorities have released data showing young people are committing more violent crime.

These crimes include assaults, robberies and even stealing cars.

Serious crime among 14 to 17 year olds has risen 16 per cent – and overall crime is up more than a quarter.

Deputy Police Commissioner Neil Paterson told 3AW authorities are continuing to focus on areas of concern including youth crime.

Disability Report

The disability royal commission has made a range of recommendations to the federal government in its final report.

The commission was tasked with looking into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability.

It made over 200 recommendations after speaking to thousands of people at public hearings, in private sessions and over the phone

Federal Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says the government will introduce a taskforce to respond to the commission’s recommendations.

Supermarket Safety

Vice reports Woolworths is training its staff using virtual reality – with store leaders and service team members participating.

It has introduced new modules on anti-social behaviour, threats with weapons, and verbal abuse.

A Woolworths spokesperson says the company is always reviewing health and safety to keep staff safe in its stores.

Meanwhile, Coles is rolling out body cameras for its staff after an increase in theft and violence.

Selfie Accident

A 22-year-old woman has fallen off a cliff while taking a selfie!

The accident happened in the popular holiday destination of Phillip Island on Victoria’s south coast.

The woman fell 50 metres from the cliff top but is reported to have no fatal injuries.

Bass Coast Acting Police Inspector Dave Fyte warned against taking selfies in risky places, telling ABC News “gravity is a one-way trip”.

Footy Final

And in sport: The Collingwood Magpies have faced the Brisbane Lions in the AFL grand final.

On Monday, Bisbane’s Lachie Neale won the league’s top player award of the Brownlow Medal for the second time.

But the team as a whole was less lucky, with Collingwood beating Brisbane in a close game contested right up to the final minutes.

Rock band KISS performed before the game, playing their greatest hits supported by dozens of kids dressed up in its signature rock style.

