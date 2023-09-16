News Hit with Sarah Davenport for 16 September 2023

Sarah Davenport brings you the latest news from the On The Beat team.

Pill Testing

The state government has been urged to support pill testing by a second coroner this year, as Queensland moves to become the first state to roll out the service at music festivals.

The coroner said a drug checking service would have “created opportunity” for a man who died after taking the ‘blue punisher’ drug to receive harm minimisation information.

Queensland is now set to become the first state in Australia to provide such a service without referring users to police.

Sam Deshayes has more.

If this story raises issues for you, you can contact the National Alcohol and Other Drugs Hotline on 1800 250 015.

Housing Crisis

The federal government’s Housing Future Fund has passed the senate after Labor reached a deal with the Greens after months of negotiations.

Labor has committed several billion dollars toward social housing now, in addition to its investment fund which supports construction later.

Right now, over 170,000 people are waiting for social housing.

Dom Niere has more.

Worker Refuge

A first-of-its-kind hub for Melbourne’s gig workers has opened in the CBD to provide amenities for a growing cohort of workers without an office.

The space provides a place to rest with a microwave, water and bike lights.

It comes after a series of high profile deaths of delivery riders in Australia this year.

Sam Deshayes has more.

Teacher Shortage

Aspiring high school teachers will soon study for free under a state government initiative after a rally outside Parliament House last week.

The plan aims to tackle the more than 2,000 teaching positions left vacant in Victoria.

It’s also supported on a federal level by a National Teacher Workforce Action Plan.

Dom Niere has more.

Film Funding

Victorian series ‘Neighbours’ returns to screens on Monday, but there’s trouble for interstate productions with funding cuts in New South Wales and a pay dispute in Queensland.

The New South Wales government has flagged its state budget next week will include over $180 million in cuts to film programs.

Meanwhile, the crew on Queensland production ‘Apples Never Fall’ have written an open letter after the production was suddenly terminated.

Elizabeth Fouldes has more.

Matildas Signings

And in sport: Kyra Cooney-Cross has become the latest Matildas player to sign with an overseas football club, making a deadline day deal to play for Arsenal in Europe’s Women’s Super League.

The deal is reportedly worth $270 thousand before other bonuses.

Cooney-Cross joins Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler and Mackenzie Arnold in heading abroad to play football for overseas clubs.

Elizabeth Fouldes has more.

