On Air
News Talk #4: Local and Vocal Campaigners on Mental Health and Employment
We continue our interviews with the Foundation for Young Australian’s Local and Vocal Campaigners. This week Holly Mark and Youssef Saudie spoke to Trent and Taida. They discussed mental health and employment concerns of both international and local students with their respective members of Parliament, Clare O’Neil and Bridget McKenzie.
Guests
Trent and Taida, Foundation for Young Australian’s Local and Vocal Campaigners
Contributors
Holly Mark
Youssef Saudie
Panorama
August 11th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Politics, Uncategorized
Topics: Community, News
Tags: concern, employment, Foundation for Young Australians, fya, Health, Holly Mark, Local and Vocal Campaign, mental, News Talk, panorama, Youssef Saudie
