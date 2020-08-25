Panorama Logo

On Air

News Talk #6: Voicing concern about youth mental health and climate change

News TALKS #6

In our final interview with Local and Vocal campaigners from the Foundation for Young Australians, our reporters Anneliese Farrer and Angus Thomson speak with Semonti and Ella. Both discuss their involvement with the initiative and what they got from it. Semonti is particularly interested in young mental health while Ella is focused on climate change.

Guests

Semonti and Ella, Local and Vocal Campaigners at the Foundation for Young Australians

Contributors

Anneliese Farrer
Angus Thomson

Panorama

August 25th 2020
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , , , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

960x0
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Young people getting caught in “debt tsunami”

Young people in Australia are facing a “debt tsunami” as they borrow money to pay for basic living costs, warns the Consumer […]

31384848-0-image-a-30_1596136110915
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Who is sending those mysterious seeds?

Packets of seeds are showing up across the globe with an unmarked sender. Who is receiving them, who is sending them, and […]

How difficult is it to translate COVID-19 materials in other languages_
Panorama Logo
Panorama

How difficult is it to translate COVID-19 materials in other languages?

According to an ABC report last week, a mistakes have been found in the translation of government materials about COVID-19. Does that […]

Related Content

2-glassblowing
Panorama Logo
Panorama

From art to science: how glassblowing is aiding construction of quantum sensors

News TALKS #6 (1)
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talks #5: Meet the young people fighting for financial access to university degrees

200806-beirut-explosion-mn-0930_4d3e561b64abe37e301eb4a2627282a2.fit-760w
Panorama Logo
Panorama

EXPLAINED: How ammonium nitrate fueled Beirut explosion