On Air
News Talk #6: Voicing concern about youth mental health and climate change
In our final interview with Local and Vocal campaigners from the Foundation for Young Australians, our reporters Anneliese Farrer and Angus Thomson speak with Semonti and Ella. Both discuss their involvement with the initiative and what they got from it. Semonti is particularly interested in young mental health while Ella is focused on climate change.
Guests
Semonti and Ella, Local and Vocal Campaigners at the Foundation for Young Australians
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Angus Thomson
Panorama
August 25th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Politics
Topics: Community, Environment, News
Tags: Angus Thomson, Anneliese Farrer, climate change, Ella, environment, Foundation for Young Australians, Local and Vocal Campaign, mental health, pano, panorama, Semonti
More by Panorama
Young people getting caught in “debt tsunami”
Young people in Australia are facing a “debt tsunami” as they borrow money to pay for basic living costs, warns the Consumer […]
Who is sending those mysterious seeds?
Packets of seeds are showing up across the globe with an unmarked sender. Who is receiving them, who is sending them, and […]
How difficult is it to translate COVID-19 materials in other languages?
According to an ABC report last week, a mistakes have been found in the translation of government materials about COVID-19. Does that […]