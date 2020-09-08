On Air
News Talks #8: Update on youth behind borders and spotlight on modern slavery
This week our reporters Youssef Saudie and Wing Kuang asked one another questions about their packages.
Youssef gave an update on the youth he interviewed and where they are now since he made the package. Wing expanded on her package detailing the importance of caring about the impact modern slavery has on us and how to combat it.
Contributors
Youssef Saudie
Wing Kuang
