News Talk: Government blocks Great Barrier Reef ‘in danger’ status
The Australian Government lobbied hard to member states of the World Heritage Committee to propose the ‘in danger’ listing of the Great Barrier Reef. They were successful in their bid and the scientific community say the irrefutable evidence of damage to the reef suggests the decision is only postponing the inevitable.
Reporter Emile Pavlich caught up with lecturer in environmental physics Dr Scott Heron from James Cook University for this week’s News Talk