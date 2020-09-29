On Air
News Talks #10: Has COVID cracked Australia’s multicultural illusion?
In a continuation from our last News Talks, reporters Anneliese Farrer and Wing Kuang speak to Don Doughty, immediate past Vice President of the Council for International Students Australia, Erin Chew and Thomson Ch’ng from the Asian Australian Alliance.
They discuss an interesting concept: has the coronavirus shaken Australia’s image as one of the most multicultural and cohesive societies?
Guests
Don Doughty, immediate past Vice President of the Council for International Students Australia
Erin Chew and Thomson Ch’ng, Asian Australian Alliance
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Wing Kuang
Panorama
September 29th 2020
