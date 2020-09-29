Panorama Logo

News Talks #10: Has COVID cracked Australia’s multicultural illusion?

In a continuation from our last News Talks, reporters Anneliese Farrer and Wing Kuang speak to Don Doughty, immediate past Vice President of the Council for International Students Australia, Erin Chew and Thomson Ch’ng from the Asian Australian Alliance.

They discuss an interesting concept: has the coronavirus shaken Australia’s image as one of the most multicultural and cohesive societies?

Guests

Don Doughty, immediate past Vice President of the Council for International Students Australia
Erin Chew and Thomson Ch’ng, Asian Australian Alliance

Contributors

Anneliese Farrer
Wing Kuang

September 29th 2020
COVID continues to crush tourism and hospitality industry

The tourism and hospitality industry are bearing the brunt of the pandemic. Jobs are at an all time low and the reopening […]

Rio Tinto plans on destroying another 124 Indigenous sites

Earlier this year, the mining company Rio Tinto destroyed Juukan gorge, a 46,000 year old heritage-listed site. After apologising, Rio Tinto has […]

News Talks #9: International students and racism against Asian-Australians

Our reporters Anneliese Farrer and Wing Kuang speak to Don Doughty, immediate past Vice President of the Council for International Students Australia, […]

