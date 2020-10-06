Panorama Logo

News Talks #11: How social media spreads misinformation

A pink background with blue, white, yellow and pink cartoon doodles. On either bottom corner are drawings of people using or speaking on social media. The text reads: News Talks #11: How social media spreads misinformation

Hosts Bec Jordan and Vidita Sharma spoke with University of Technology Sydney Professor Marian-Andrei Rizoiu about the ways misinformation spreads globally and through filter bubbles and echo chambers.

Prof. Marian-Andrei Rizoiu, University of Technology Sydney

Bec Jordan
Vidita Sharma

October 6th 2020
