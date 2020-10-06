On Air
News Talks #11: How social media spreads misinformation
Hosts Bec Jordan and Vidita Sharma spoke with University of Technology Sydney Professor Marian-Andrei Rizoiu about the ways misinformation spreads globally and through filter bubbles and echo chambers.
Guests
Prof. Marian-Andrei Rizoiu, University of Technology Sydney
Contributors
Bec Jordan
Vidita Sharma
Panorama
October 6th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Internal News, International News, Interview, News, News and Commentary, Playlist, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Community, Culture, Education, Live, News, Pop Culture, Science
Tags: analysis, Bec Jordan, commentary, currentaffairs, fakenews, hoax, News, newstalks, panorama, universitytechnologysydney, uts, Vidita Sharma
More by Panorama
LGBT+ community fear Amy Coney Barrett’s looming confirmation to U.S. Supreme Court
After the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, President Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. Barrett is known […]
Borderline Personality Awareness Week is October 1-7. So, what does that mean?
CONTENT WARNING: this story makes mention of mental illness and suicide. From October 1 to October 7, campaigners from BPD Awareness Week […]
COVID continues to crush tourism and hospitality industry
The tourism and hospitality industry are bearing the brunt of the pandemic. Jobs are at an all time low and the reopening […]