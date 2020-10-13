On Air
News Talks #12: Increased uni fees will not solve higher education’s problems
Reporters Millie Spencer and Wing Kuang spoke to Dr. Gwilym Croucher (Senior Lecturer at Melbourne University’s Centre for the Study of Higher Education) about how the recent increase of university fees will affect young people and Australia as a whole.
Guests
Dr. Gwilym Croucher, Senior Lecturer at Melbourne University’s Centre for the Study of Higher Education
Contributors
Wing Kuang
Millie Spencer
Panorama
October 13th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Internal News, Interview, News, News and Commentary, Politics
Topics: Community, Education, News
Tags: Australia, budget, Budget2020, education, fees, higher, increase, Millie Spencer, news talks, newstalks, panorama, university, Wing Kuang, young
More by Panorama
Jobmaker Unpacked: What’s in the 2020-2021 Budget for young people?
The Australian Government handed down it’s 2020-21 Federal Budget last week with a plan to get young people working. While there were […]
Frontline workers reveal what it’s like working during COVID
Frontline retail workers have been one of the many unsung heroes during the coronavirus pandemic. From keeping the shelves stacked to chatting […]
The race to save 500 beached whales
Tasmanian Parks & Wild Life Service have been in a race against time to save 500 pilot whales stranded off Macquarie Harbour. […]