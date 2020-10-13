Panorama Logo

News Talks #12: Increased uni fees will not solve higher education's problems

Reporters Millie Spencer and Wing Kuang spoke to Dr. Gwilym Croucher (Senior Lecturer at Melbourne University’s Centre for the Study of Higher Education) about how the recent increase of university fees will affect young people and Australia as a whole.

Dr. Gwilym Croucher, Senior Lecturer at Melbourne University’s Centre for the Study of Higher Education

Wing Kuang
Millie Spencer

October 13th 2020
