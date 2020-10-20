Panorama Logo

News Talks #13: The push to break Australia’s media concentration

Compared to other Western democracies, Australia’s media concentration is extremely high. This limits the variety of viewpoints and opinions expressed on currents affairs and news events.

Reporters Anneliese Farrer and Rafal Alumairy discuss former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s call for a Royal Commission into media ownership in Australia and the state of Australian media for young people.

Last year, our reporter Benjamin Polazzon reported on the same issue and spoke to Associate Professor Simone Murray about the problems Australia faces in regard to media concentration.

Anneliese Farrer
Rafal Alumairy

October 20th 2020
