News Talks #14: Where are young people in Australian media?

A report – Missing: Young People in Australian News Media – from the Foundation for Young Australians detailed the challenges young people face in the media. Not only do they find themselves underrepresented in newsrooms but  are not quoted in stories about them and are often stereotyped.

Reporters Bec Jordan and Millie Spencer spoke to SYN’s Social Enterprise Manager Molly George, who sat on a panel discussing the results of this report and what needs to change across Australia’s media landscape.

Molly George, SYN’s Social Enterprise Manager

Bec Jordan
Millie Spencer

November 3rd 2020
