On Air
News Talks #14: Where are young people in Australian media?
A report – Missing: Young People in Australian News Media – from the Foundation for Young Australians detailed the challenges young people face in the media. Not only do they find themselves underrepresented in newsrooms but are not quoted in stories about them and are often stereotyped.
Reporters Bec Jordan and Millie Spencer spoke to SYN’s Social Enterprise Manager Molly George, who sat on a panel discussing the results of this report and what needs to change across Australia’s media landscape.
Guests
Molly George, SYN’s Social Enterprise Manager
Contributors
Bec Jordan
Millie Spencer
Panorama
November 3rd 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Internal News, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Community, News
Tags: Australia, australian, Bec Jordan, Communication., Foundation for Young Australians, journalism, media, Millie Spencer, Molly George, News, newspaper, opportunity, people, SYN, Television, young
More by Panorama
The return of retail: A workers perspective
After months in lockdown, Victorian’s welcomed Premier Daniel Andrew’s announcement last week which outlined the easing of restrictions across the state. Those […]
The future of Australian cities
From 2019, reporter Benjamin Polazzon looked at the challenges facing Australian cities as our population continues to increase. Australia’s major cities are […]
Tram accessiblity issues raise barriers for Victorians with a disability
On October 15, the Victorian Auditor General’s office issued a report on tram accessibility. This stated that the Department of Transport was […]