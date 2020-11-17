News Talks #15: Transgender Awareness Week, 12-19 November

Trans Awareness Week spans from November 13-19 in the lead-up to Transgender Day of Remembrance on the 20th.

Reporters Anneliese Farrer and Vidita Sharma spoke to Kochava Lilit (zey/zir or they/them) on what the week means for young people in Australia. Zey is a committee member at Ygender and a queer disabled activist and neurodivergent non-binary person.