News Talks #15: Transgender Awareness Week, 12-19 November
Trans Awareness Week spans from November 13-19 in the lead-up to Transgender Day of Remembrance on the 20th.
Reporters Anneliese Farrer and Vidita Sharma spoke to Kochava Lilit (zey/zir or they/them) on what the week means for young people in Australia. Zey is a committee member at Ygender and a queer disabled activist and neurodivergent non-binary person.
Kochava Lilit, committee member at Ygender and a queer disabled activist and neurodivergent non-binary person
Anneliese Farrer and Vidita Sharma
Panorama
November 17th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Community, News
Tags: Anneliese Farrer, awareness, campaign, LGBT, LGBTQ+, non binary, queer, Remembrance, rights, Trans, transgender, transgender day of remembrance, Transitioning, Vidita Sharma, Week, Ygender
