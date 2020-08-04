On Air
News Talks #3: Interview with FYA Local and Vocal Campaigner Mitha
Gabriela Caeli Sumampow and Anneliese Farrer speak to Mitha about the Foundation for Young Australian’s Local and Vocal Campaign.
They discussed issues that she believes effects youth in the Chrisholm electorate – particularly the desire to see Aboriginal languages added to the school curriculum – whose seat is currently held by Gladys Liu.
Guests
Mitha, Local and Vocal Campaigner at the Foundation for Young Australians
Contributors
Gabriela Caeli Sumampow
Anneliese Farrer
Panorama
August 4th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Internal News, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Community, Culture, Education, News
Tags: Aboriginal, Anneliese Farrer, culture, foundation, Gabriela Caeli Sumampow, Indigenous, Indigenous languages, language, news talks, panorama, young australians
