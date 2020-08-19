On Air
News Talks #5: Meet the young people fighting for financial access to university degrees
In this episode of News Talks, hosts Gabriela Caeli Sumampow and Wing Kuang interview Local and Vocal campaigners Ana Colling and Martinique Haste. They reveal the outcomes of their discussions with Labor MP Libby Coker. The pair shared their concerns with Ms Coker over the Federal Government’s announcement that they are raising fees for humanities, arts, and communications degrees. Hear how Ana and Martinique have helped lift this issue to parliament.
Guests
Ana Colling, Martinique Haste
Contributors
Gabriela Caeli Sumampow, Wing Kuang
