On Air
News Talks #7: Importance of news media in regional communities
Our reporters Rafal Alumairy and Anneliese Farrer interview Student Journalist of the Year Jack Ward. Last year, after the closure of Ararat’s local newspaper, he was the only source of local independent news. He joins us today to discuss the news situation in Ararat and the importance of young people in journalism.
Guests
Jack Ward, Student Journalist of the Year
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Rafal Alumairy
Panorama
September 1st 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Community, News
Tags: Anneliese Farrer, ararat, Jack Ward, journalism, media, News, news talks, newspaper, panorama, podcast, Rafal Alumairy, regional, reporting
More by Panorama
Indigenous knowledge explored in new university science unit
First Nations scholars at Melbourne’s Monash University are spearheading a new program which teaches science through Indigenous knowledge and wisdom. Wing Kuang […]
Young people getting caught in “debt tsunami”
Young people in Australia are facing a “debt tsunami” as they borrow money to pay for basic living costs, warns the Consumer […]
Who is sending those mysterious seeds?
Packets of seeds are showing up across the globe with an unmarked sender. Who is receiving them, who is sending them, and […]