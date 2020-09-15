On Air
News Talks #9: International students and racism against Asian-Australians
Our reporters Anneliese Farrer and Wing Kuang speak to Don Doughty, immediate past Vice President of the Council for International Students Australia, Erin Chew and Thomson Ch’ng from the Asian Australian Alliance.
They discussed the difficulty for international students to return home and how to deal with the new pressures COVID-19 has brought them. They also talked about the increase in racism against Asian-Australians and what needs to be done to address this.
Guests
Don Doughty, immediate past Vice President of the Council for International Students Australia
Erin Chew and Thomson Ch’ng, Asian Australian Alliance
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Wing Kuang
Panorama
September 15th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, International News, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Politics
Topics: Community, Education, News
Tags: abuse, Anneliese Farrer, Asian, Asian Australian Alliance, Asian-Australian, coronavirus, COVID-19, international, panorama, racism, students, Wing Kuang
More by Panorama
COVID-19’s impact on musicians and their mental health
Melbourne musicians have been hit particularly hard by lockdown measures, resulting in the cancellation of all but online gigs. This not only […]
Torres Strait Islanders implore Australian Government to help save their ancestral homes
Climate change is eroding the lands of those most vulnerable to the climate crisis. When Torres Strait Islanders were told they are […]
The “what” and “why” of seasonal fatigue
Do you start to feel tired when the seasons change? Do you feel sleepy when Spring hits? Wing Kuang spoke to the […]