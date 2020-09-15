News Talks #9: International students and racism against Asian-Australians

Our reporters Anneliese Farrer and Wing Kuang speak to Don Doughty, immediate past Vice President of the Council for International Students Australia, Erin Chew and Thomson Ch’ng from the Asian Australian Alliance.

They discussed the difficulty for international students to return home and how to deal with the new pressures COVID-19 has brought them. They also talked about the increase in racism against Asian-Australians and what needs to be done to address this.