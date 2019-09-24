On Air
NGV Interview with Wayne Crothers – Art Smitten
These past few months, the National Gallery of Victoria has been fascinating visitors with the Terracotta Warriors & Cai Guo-Qiang exhibition, a fusion of historical and contemporary Chinese art. Curator Wayne Crothers stopped by the Art Smitten studios to discuss how Cai was recruited for the project, the logistical challenges faced by staff, and the digitisation of NGV’s collection with co-hosts Charlie and Tom.
Terracotta Warriors and Cai Guo-Qiang is running for another two weeks at NGV International. For more information, head to the official NGV website.
Segment originally aired Wednesday, June 5th. Produced and edited by Tom Parry.
More by Art Smitten
The Lizard is Present interview with Vidya Sai Rajan
No performer at this year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival is more peculiar than Marina Abramolizardvic. As her name suggests, Marina is a lizard and her performances […]
The Briefing interview with Melissa McGlensey
Described as “America’s second-most notorious liar”, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was once responsible for delivering the messages and policies of President Donald Trump […]
Kieran Bullock interview – Art Smitten
It has the longest title of any show appearing at the 2019 Melbourne Fringe Festival, and the most intriguing premise: Kieran Bullock Builds […]