On Air

THE GREAT METAL STANDOFF – Silver Side Up vs Human Clay

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

2020 deserves to end with a battle deserving of its awfulness, Nickelback – Silver Side Up vs Creed – Human Clay. Let’s rip them apart, share a laugh and find out which is the ‘least worse’ on The Great Metal Standoff’s holiday special.

Jason will be joined by Moshpit‘s Ben & Jacob, and…
Wait… Ben’s actually a fan of Nickelback AND Creed?

Well, this changes everything. What’s gonna happen?

Happy Holidays everyone!

CONTENT WARNING: This podcast discusses sensitive topics such as sexual assault. Which may be distressing to some listeners. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available for support at:
Lifeline – 13 11 14
BeyondBlue – 1300 22 4636
Kids Helpline – 1800 55 1800
Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service – 1800 737 732

December 24th 2020
