THE GREAT METAL STANDOFF – Silver Side Up vs Human Clay
MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/
2020 deserves to end with a battle deserving of its awfulness, Nickelback – Silver Side Up vs Creed – Human Clay. Let’s rip them apart, share a laugh and find out which is the ‘least worse’ on The Great Metal Standoff’s holiday special.
Jason will be joined by Moshpit‘s Ben & Jacob, and…
Wait… Ben’s actually a fan of Nickelback AND Creed?
Well, this changes everything. What’s gonna happen?
Happy Holidays everyone!
Jason Evans
December 24th 2020Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music, Pop Culture
Tags: creed, Metal, Moshpit, Music, nickelback, podcast, post-grunge
