Cast Your Vote: National Live Music Awards

The National Live Music Awards (NLMAs) are a broad recognition of Australia’s diverse and successful live industry, celebrating the diversity and success of the Australian live scene – recognising the best vocal talents and musicians alongside the best venues, events and festivals.

Each year, the NLMAs puts on eight simultaneous events, one in every state and territory, with a run of performances and five awards handed out for that respective state or territory. This year, SYNers from our music programs will be in attendance at the Melbourne event to present one of these awards!

Find out more about this year’s NLMAs here and cast your vote below: