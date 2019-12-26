Noble Nativez 317 (Compilation)

The 317 Compilation by Noble Natives is a selection of tracks created by the group of a time span. The music on the compilation is relaxed as the instrumentals are mainly light sounding instead of being hard. Vocals are a mixture of singing and rapping which is placed at good and near perfect timing within the tracks. 317 is a good compilation to listen to while relaxing or doing study from personal experience.317 is a good representation of local hip hop music in Melbourne and upcoming hip hop scene.Personal favourite track on 317 is potogold.

The compilation is found on sound cloud.

Playlist

  1. The areas - Noble Nativez
  2. Odyssey - Noble Nativez
  3. Bound - Noble Nativez
  4. Freeway feat amethyst - Noble Nativez
  5. Potogold - Noble Nativez
  6. Eskimo - Noble Nativez
  7. Palace - Noble Nativez

