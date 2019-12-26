Noble Nativez 317 (Compilation)

The 317 Compilation by Noble Natives is a selection of tracks created by the group of a time span. The music on the compilation is relaxed as the instrumentals are mainly light sounding instead of being hard. Vocals are a mixture of singing and rapping which is placed at good and near perfect timing within the tracks. 317 is a good compilation to listen to while relaxing or doing study from personal experience.317 is a good representation of local hip hop music in Melbourne and upcoming hip hop scene.Personal favourite track on 317 is potogold.

The compilation is found on sound cloud.