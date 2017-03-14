Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Non-dairy milk products stir proposed change to milk labelling

A proposed change to labeling of non-dairy milk products has been raised by the dairy industry. Panorama reporter Kasia Kosidlo spoke to Dairy Connect and Vegan Australia to find out more.

Jordan Fennell

March 14th 2017
Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Victorian government introduces first home owner tax cuts but concerns remain for affordability

Reporter Tarnay Sass spoke to ABC Business reporter Michael Janda on his view of the first home owner tax breaks, and what can […]

TAC Cup Girls players
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

TAC Cup Girls competition opens pathway for junior female footballers

  AFL Victoria has launched a new TAC Cup Girls competition which will see a 12 team league play a five round […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

A step towards equality with female pedestrian crossing signs

On March 7 2017, ten of the traffic lights outside Flinders Street Station undertook a transformation just in time for International Women’s […]

Related Content

Lab Rats Show Logo

Lab Rats Episode 4: Nutrition and Diet

diet-2.jpg
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

DIET. IV with Abbey + Becs (09/02/2016)

4606173731_97871feddb_o.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Veggies vs Fruit - What's what.