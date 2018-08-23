Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Not all Parisians saying oui to pubic urinals

urinal


In a bid to clean up the streets of one of the world’s most iconic cities, officials in Paris have installed a number of outdoor public urinals.

Aimed at cutting down on public urination, while also being eco-friendly, their installation has divided the city of love.

Gabriella Payne has more

(image:independent.co.uk)

August 23rd 2018
