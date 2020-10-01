NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING – WEDNESDAY 28 OCTOBER, 2020

NOTICE TO SYN MEMBERS – SAVE THE DATE

Please be advised that in accordance with our constitution, the Annual General Meeting of the Student Youth Network Inc. (No. A0039919B) will be held as follows:

Wednesday 28th October, 2020 at 6:30pm online on Zoom. We will release a link for you to register your attendance prior to the AGM, which will allow you to cast your vote on the evening.

The annual report and audited financial statements will be presented to the members, and elections for the Board of Management will be held.

The agenda and meeting papers can be downloaded at the bottom of this page, including:

Annual General Meeting 2019 Minutes

Nomination Form for Ordinary Board Members

A Proxy Voting Form

Agenda for 2020’s General Meeting will be posted one week before the the AGM

If you have queries or specific topics of interest you’d like to discuss, please email the General Manger, Evrim Şen, via gm[at]syn.org.au latest one week prior to the AGM, by the 21st of October 2020.

The 2019-20 annual report and reviewed financial statements will be published before the meeting date and made available to download at the bottom of this page.

SYN BOARD ELECTION – NOMINATIONS

Three ordinary board positions are open for election onto the SYN Board of Management at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Affirmative action will be given to a current RMIT student for an ordinary member position.

In accordance with SYN’s Constitution one ordinary board member elected at the 2020 AGM must be filled by a person under 26 years of age on the date of the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Affirmative action will be taken by the SYN Board of Management to achieve compliance with these rules if required.

The nomination form can be downloaded below. Nomination forms are due one week before the AGM, all nominations must be received by 6pm on Wednesday the 21st of October 2020.

SYN BOARD ELECTION – VOTING

Proxy votes can be allocated (as per the proxy form) to any member attending the AGM, with the following guidelines:

Proxy votes must be submitted 24 hours prior to the AGM; by Tuesday 27 October, 6pm. Forms can be downloaded below and submitted to General Manager, Evrim Şen, via gm[at]syn.org.au; No more than three proxy votes can be allocated to any one person;

To be eligible to vote at the 2020 AGM, based off our constitution, you must be a current paid member and have:

Been a SYN Member for at least 3 months prior to the date (registered and paid for the first time by the 28th of July 2020)

Have not had your unpaid membership lapse for longer then 12 months (the due date for your renewal fee must not be older then the 28th of October 2019)

Out-of-date SYN memberships that meet this criteria must be renewed at least 24 hours prior to the AGM. If you need to renew your SYN membership please head to members.syn.org.au.

Select ‘Register’ to proceed with updating your info and sending through your payment. Please register using the email address you originally signed up to SYN with, which can be updated once you’re logged into SYN’s Members Portal platform.

If you have any further questions regarding Board nominations please contact President Eleanor Doran via [email protected].