ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

On Air

Noughty Girls interview – Art Smitten

Noughty Girls header

As the year draws to a close, Art Smitten will be looking back at our favourite discussions from throughout 2019.

Way back in Art Smitten‘s very first season, co-hosts Tom Denham and Aurora Wang were joined by Courtney Ammenhauser and Hannah Grace Fulton, who swung by the studios to promote their show Noughty Girls: A 2000s Pop-Culture Comedy – being performed as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival at the time.

 

 

You can find out more about Courtney and Hannah’s production company through their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheGeneralPublicTC/

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, April 10th. Produced by Arnie Duracak; editing and photo by Tom Parry.

Art Smitten

December 2nd 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Room on Broom header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Room on the Broom interview with Andrew Threlfall

As the year draws to a close, Art Smitten will be looking back at our favourite discussions from throughout 2019. Like The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child […]

Betra Fraval
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Betra Fraval interview – Art Smitten

The R & M McGivern Prize is a triennial art competition run by the Maroondah City Council. This year, the theme is […]

Rafal header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

A History of Student Radio in Australia interview

In this interview from Art Smitten, Marcie, Connor and Sharni chat with Rafal Alumairy about her independent book project: A History of Student Radio in Australia. […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport