NSYNC get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

It’s not all bye, bye, bye!

NSYNC has reunited in Los Angeles overnight, accepting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Band members Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick stepped out to receive the prestigious honour, alongside TV stars Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly.

Thousands of fans flocked to the popular tourist attraction to see their ‘90s music heroes.

“For all of you who came from far and wide to be here to share this moment with us, thank you so much — this really means the world to all of us,” Timberlake said.

Honored to be up here with my brothers today. Thank you #WalkofFame for the star…and thank you @TheEllenShow and @CarsonDaly for presenting us with (mostly) kind words 😂 pic.twitter.com/ITQea2ndct — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 30, 2018

Congratulations, @NSYNC! You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/QuRcHPglwP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 30, 2018

Congratulations, @NSYNC! You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/QuRcHPglwP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 30, 2018

NSYNC has sold more than 70 million records and has had six hits inside the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The band announced they were going on “hiatus” in 2002 after seven years together. They have not performed or toured together since, except for a brief appearance at the 2013 MTV VMAs.

Image Credit: Billboard.