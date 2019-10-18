Nyein Chan Aung interview – Art Smitten

Fresh from the reveal of his work The Late Supper – commissioned as part of the 2019 Art Trams Project (see above) – artist Nyein Chan Aung spoke with Art Smitten co-hosts Sharni Hill and Nick Angus about the inspiration for his art, working on a large scale, and his upcoming exhibition at Black Cat Gallery in Collingwood.

More information about Nyein and his work can be found by visiting his official website: nyeinaung.com

Segment originally aired Wednesday, October 16th. Produced by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of publicist.