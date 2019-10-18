ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

On Air

Nyein Chan Aung interview – Art Smitten

Nyein Tram header

Fresh from the reveal of his work The Late Supper –  commissioned as part of the 2019 Art Trams Project (see above) – artist Nyein Chan Aung spoke with Art Smitten co-hosts Sharni Hill and Nick Angus about the inspiration for his art, working on a large scale, and his upcoming exhibition at Black Cat Gallery in Collingwood.

 

 

More information about Nyein and his work can be found by visiting his official website: nyeinaung.com

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, October 16th. Produced by Tom Parry.
Image courtesy of publicist.

Art Smitten

October 18th 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Tuck Shop Ladies header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Tuck Shop Ladies interview – Art Smitten

Prior to the Melbourne Fringe Festival, Sam Lohs & Rosie Burgess – otherwise known as the Tuck Shop Ladies – swung by […]

Bridgette header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Archibald Prize interview with Bridgette McNab

Presented annually by the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the Archibald Prize is Australia’s highest honour for portraiture. One of this […]

Burlesque header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Australian Burlesque Festival interview with Camilla Cream

Burlesque is perhaps the raunchiest artform that can be discussed on FM radio without upsetting the authorities. That’s just as well, because Art Smitten […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport