The Great Metal Standoff – Oasis vs Blur w/The Sports Desk

For this festive season. Jason & Imran have gone a bit silly and pushed heavy metal aside to reignite the old Oasis vs Blur Britpop rivalry. It’s the 1994 releases of each band being examined in track-by-track, Oasis’ debut Definitely Maybe and Blur’s third album Parklife. This battle was made possible by collaborating with Sam Menhennet from SYN’s flagship sports show The Sports Desk where you will learn when he isn’t spotted in the grandstand at the game, he can be found fully immersed in the magical and rad Rock n Roll, and Britpop is his specialty.

