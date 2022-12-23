On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – Oasis vs Blur w/The Sports Desk
For this festive season. Jason & Imran have gone a bit silly and pushed heavy metal aside to reignite the old Oasis vs Blur Britpop rivalry. It’s the 1994 releases of each band being examined in track-by-track, Oasis’ debut Definitely Maybe and Blur’s third album Parklife. This battle was made possible by collaborating with Sam Menhennet from SYN’s flagship sports show The Sports Desk where you will learn when he isn’t spotted in the grandstand at the game, he can be found fully immersed in the magical and rad Rock n Roll, and Britpop is his specialty.
Follow The Sports Desk on SYN every Wednesday at 5PM and Friday at 9AM on 90.7FM, DAB+, or online at syn.org.au, and click here for all their podcasts
Plus stay up to date on Facebook & Instagram
Also, hear Sam’s previous work on Rockology, his music show from 2017-2020. Keep an eye out for updates on that show
Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/
And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/
Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized
Guests
Sam Menhennet
Contributors
Jason Evans, Imran Abbas
Jason Evans
December 23rd 2022Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: 90s music, Blur, Britpop, damon albarn, definitely maybe, liam gallagher, liam vs noel, live forever, Moshpit, Moshpit on SYN, noel gallagher, Oasis, parklife, podcast, Rock Music, wonderwall
More by Moshpit
The Great Metal Standoff – Slayer vs Anthrax
About time the other half of the big 4 go head-to-head! Slayer – Reign In Blood collides with Anthrax – Among The […]
The Great Metal Standoff – Metallica vs Megadeth w/Botchamania
Metallica vs Megadeth III. Celebrating 30 episodes with 30 years of Megadeth – Countdown To Extinction and the Metallica Black album (albeit […]
The Great Metal Standoff – Pantera vs Gojira
Pantera vs Gojira is a battle that aims to answer which version of similar, but different, extreme metal is Jason and Imran’s […]