Unedited

SYN 90.7

Above the Octagon Radio Show 10 Highlights: CM Punk’s UFC Career

Show 10

CM Punk lost his first fight in convincing fashion.

Playlist

  1. We Are The People - Empire of the Sun
  2. The Pretender - Foo Fighters
  3. Are You What You Want to Be? - Foster The People
  4. DARE - Gorillaz
  5. Like a Drum - Guy Sebastian
Jonathan Pertile

April 5th 2017
Read more by Jonathan Pertile
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon -- 9th Show Highlights
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 9 Highlights: Two Heavy Hitters Are Going to Collide

Mark Hunt is taking on Derrick Lewis in the heavyweight division! What a fight.

Above the Octagon -- 8
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 8 Highlights: The Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Fight Looms

The fight most people want to see is edging closer…

Above the Octagon -- 7
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 7 Highlights: UFC 210, Georges St-Pierre’s Return & More

Georges St-Pierre is back!

Related Content

Weight Cutting in Mixed Martial Arts
football-1071421_960_720
The Sports Epilogue TV

Making Weight Can Be More Dangerous Than a Mixed Martial Arts Fight

Above the Octagon
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 6 Highlights: A Grueling Weight Cut, Alistair Overeem's Victory & More

Above the Octagon
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 5 Highlights: UFC 209 Is Approaching, Cody Garbrandt's Rise & More