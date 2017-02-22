SYN 90.7
Above the Octagon Radio Show 4 Highlights: A Cloud over Brock Lesnar, the Ali Act & More
Brock Lesnar has retired from the UFC. There is also an active fighter who has other plans; which may involve the Ali Act and not the UFC.
Playlist
- Lose It - Flume (feat. Vic Mensa)
- Talk Talk - George Maple
- Everstone - The Comfort
- Getting Better - Twin Peaks
- Wave - Golden Vessel (feat. Okbadlands)
- Butterfly - Twin Peaks
- Home Is Such A Lonely Place - blink-182
- Firestone - Kygo (ft. Conrad)
Jonathan Pertile
February 22nd 2017Read more by Jonathan Pertile
Category: Playlist, Video
Topics: Sport
Tags: Above the Octagon, ufc
