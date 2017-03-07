SYN 90.7
Above the Octagon Radio Show 6 Highlights: A Grueling Weight Cut, Alistair Overeem’s Victory & More
Alistair Overeem is coming for the UFC heavyweight title.
Playlist
- Dream Catch Me - Newton Faulkner
- Wonderwall - Oasis
- Empire - Of Monsters and Men
- Counting Stars - OneRepublic
- House of Memories - Panic! At The Disco
- Diamonds - Rihanna
Jonathan Pertile
March 7th 2017Read more by Jonathan Pertile
Category: Playlist, Video
Topics: Sport
Tags: Above the Octagon, mixed martial arts, ufc
