Unedited

SYN 90.7

Above the Octagon Radio Show 6 Highlights: A Grueling Weight Cut, Alistair Overeem’s Victory & More

Above the Octagon

Alistair Overeem is coming for the UFC heavyweight title.

Playlist

  1. Dream Catch Me - Newton Faulkner
  2. Wonderwall - Oasis
  3. Empire - Of Monsters and Men
  4. Counting Stars - OneRepublic
  5. House of Memories - Panic! At The Disco
  6. Diamonds - Rihanna
Jonathan Pertile

March 7th 2017
Read more by Jonathan Pertile
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 5 Highlights: UFC 209 Is Approaching, Cody Garbrandt’s Rise & More

UFC 209 is going to feature some fascinating fights.

Above the Octagon
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 4 Highlights: A Cloud over Brock Lesnar, the Ali Act & More

Brock Lesnar has retired from the UFC. There is also an active fighter who has other plans; which may involve the Ali […]

Above the Octagon
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 3 Highlights: The Diaz Brothers Are Waiting, UFC 208 Controversy & More

UFC 208 had its moments of controversy.

Related Content

Above the Octagon
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 2 Highlights: Donald Cerrone's Shock Loss, Ronda Rousey's Career & More

Above the Octagon
Unedited
Above the Octagon

Above the Octagon Radio Show 1 Highlights: Will Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather?

Georges St-Pierre Piece
testing_0.jpg
Jono Talks

The Sports Epilogue TV: Georges St-Pierre's Future in the UFC Remains Unclear