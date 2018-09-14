After weeks of anticipation, the AFL has (finally) confirmed the entertainment line-up for this year’s grand final.

And, it’s fair to say this year’s selection has something for everyone.

American hip-hop act Black Eyed Peas will take the stage during the pre-match entertainment at the MCG on September 29.

“We are honoured to be heading to Melbourne to perform at the AFL Grand Final day,” the band said.

“This is the biggest day in Australian sport, so we will be pulling out all the stops for this special performance.”

Former singer Fergie will not be coming to Melbourne to perform with the BEP.

Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes (with special guest Diesel) will perform the free post-match concert, presumably rockin’ out with his hits ‘Flame Trees’ and ‘Working Class Man’.

Just like the BEP, Barnesy is pumped for the big day.

“I’m looking forward to singing at one of the world’s greatest sporting events,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge day on the ground at the MCG. It doesn’t get bigger than this, 100,000 passionate football fans and rock ‘n roll will be a great mix.”

