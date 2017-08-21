Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Oh Snow You Didn’t: Global warming’s impact on the skiing industry

 

Global warming will hurt a lot of industries but one of the first that may be to go is the skiing industry. Reporter Jack Fryer speaks with Colin Hackworth, the CEO of Australia’s Ski Areas Association about climate change and the Australian ski industry.

 

Photo: skiwest.at

Jordan Fennell

August 21st 2017
