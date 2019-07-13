SYN Podcasts
‘One Day’ by Erin Dick
Everyone has different experiences of mental health. This is one of those days where Erin reluctantly walks out the front door.
Original music composition and sound design: Sophie Gordon
Supervising Producer: Allison Chan
see full episode and credits at: allthebestradio.com/shows/1913-two-minds
