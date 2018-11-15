Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

One Year of Marriage Equality

Its been one full year since Australia voted ‘yes’ to same sex marriage. While a legislative change has taken place, the question remains whether Australian society has fully caught up yet.

Lisa Favazzo reports

Jack Fryer

November 15th 2018
