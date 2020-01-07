Only 2010s Kids WRT

Episode 2: 2011 – Playlist #SYN2010s

Featuring Jebediah, Jessie J and Jennifer Lopez, plus more releases from the year 2011.

Playlist

  1. Rumour Has It - Adele
  2. I Love It - Hilltop Hoods / Sia
  3. Under Cover of Darkness - The Strokes
  4. Turn Me On - The Grates
  5. She’s Like A Comet - Jebediah
  6. Domino - Jessie J
  7. On The Floor - Jennifer Lopez / Pitbull
  8. Bounce - Calvin Harris / Kelis
  9. Mr Saxobeat - Alexandra Stan
  10. Act Yr Age - Bluejuice
  11. Boys Like You - 360 / Gossling
  12. Sing It (The Life of Riley) - Drapht
  13. Cinema - Benny Benassi / Gary Go
  14. Midnight City - M83
  15. Junk Of The Heart (Happy) - The Kooks
  16. Brother - Matt Corby
  17. Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye / Kimbra
  18. Jungle - Emma Louise
  19. Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO / Lauren Bennett / GoonRock
  20. Stay Useless - Cloud Nothings
  21. You Are A Tourist - Death Cab For Cutie
  22. Contact High - Architecture In Helsinki
  23. The Bay - Metronomy
  24. Heart Skips A Beat - Olly Murs / Rizzle Kicks
  25. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright - The Babysitters Circus
  26. Land Of The Bloody Unknown - The Middle East
Jake Stevens

January 7th 2020
Read more by Jake Stevens
