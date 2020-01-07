On Air
Episode 2: 2011 – Playlist #SYN2010s
Featuring Jebediah, Jessie J and Jennifer Lopez, plus more releases from the year 2011.
Playlist
- Rumour Has It - Adele
- I Love It - Hilltop Hoods / Sia
- Under Cover of Darkness - The Strokes
- Turn Me On - The Grates
- She’s Like A Comet - Jebediah
- Domino - Jessie J
- On The Floor - Jennifer Lopez / Pitbull
- Bounce - Calvin Harris / Kelis
- Mr Saxobeat - Alexandra Stan
- Act Yr Age - Bluejuice
- Boys Like You - 360 / Gossling
- Sing It (The Life of Riley) - Drapht
- Cinema - Benny Benassi / Gary Go
- Midnight City - M83
- Junk Of The Heart (Happy) - The Kooks
- Brother - Matt Corby
- Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye / Kimbra
- Jungle - Emma Louise
- Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO / Lauren Bennett / GoonRock
- Stay Useless - Cloud Nothings
- You Are A Tourist - Death Cab For Cutie
- Contact High - Architecture In Helsinki
- The Bay - Metronomy
- Heart Skips A Beat - Olly Murs / Rizzle Kicks
- Everything’s Gonna Be Alright - The Babysitters Circus
- Land Of The Bloody Unknown - The Middle East