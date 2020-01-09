Only 2010s Kids WRT

Episode 4: 2013 – Playlist #SYN2010s

Featuring Pitbull, Phebe Starr and The Preatures, plus more releases from the year 2013.

  1. Riptide - Vance Joy
  2. Get Lucky - Daft Punk / Pharrell Williams / Nile Rodgers
  3. Timber - Pitbull / Kesha
  4. La La La - Naughty Boy / Sam Smith
  5. Clarity - Zedd / Foxes
  6. Is This How You Feel? - The Preatures
  7. Strong (Remix) - London Grammar / High Contrast
  8. Lanterns - Birds Of Tokyo
  9. Ain’t It Fun - Paramore
  10. Ribs - Lorde
  11. Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? - Arctic Monkeys
  12. The Wire - HAIM
  13. Applause - Lady Gaga
  14. Jurassica - Phebe Starr
  15. Keep On Running - Andy Bull
  16. Ratchet - Bloc Party
  17. Diane Young - Vampire Weekend
  18. Pizza Guy - Touch Sensitive
  19. My God Is The Sun - Queens Of The Stone Age
  20. Ohio - Kingswood
  21. The Walker - Fitz And The Tantrums
  22. We Come Running - Youngblood Hawke
  23. Fantasy - MS MR
  24. Retrograde - James Blake
  25. Young And Beautiful (Remix) - Lana Del Rey / Cedric Gervais
Jake Stevens

January 9th 2020
