Episode 4: 2013 – Playlist #SYN2010s
Featuring Pitbull, Phebe Starr and The Preatures, plus more releases from the year 2013.
Playlist
- Riptide - Vance Joy
- Get Lucky - Daft Punk / Pharrell Williams / Nile Rodgers
- Timber - Pitbull / Kesha
- La La La - Naughty Boy / Sam Smith
- Clarity - Zedd / Foxes
- Is This How You Feel? - The Preatures
- Strong (Remix) - London Grammar / High Contrast
- Lanterns - Birds Of Tokyo
- Ain’t It Fun - Paramore
- Ribs - Lorde
- Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? - Arctic Monkeys
- The Wire - HAIM
- Applause - Lady Gaga
- Jurassica - Phebe Starr
- Keep On Running - Andy Bull
- Ratchet - Bloc Party
- Diane Young - Vampire Weekend
- Pizza Guy - Touch Sensitive
- My God Is The Sun - Queens Of The Stone Age
- Ohio - Kingswood
- The Walker - Fitz And The Tantrums
- We Come Running - Youngblood Hawke
- Fantasy - MS MR
- Retrograde - James Blake
- Young And Beautiful (Remix) - Lana Del Rey / Cedric Gervais