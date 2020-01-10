On Air
Episode 5: 2014 – Playlist #SYN2010s
Featuring SAFIA, SBTRKT and Ed Sheeran, plus more releases from the year 2014.
Playlist
- Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson / Bruno Mars
- Switch Lanes - Tkay Maidza
- Marilyn Monroe - Pharrell Williams
- Can I Get A Moment? - Jessica Mauboy
- Cosby Sweater - Hilltop Hoods
- Roll Up Your Sleeves - Meg Mac
- 1998 - Chet Faker
- Prayer In C (Remix) - Lilly Wood and the Prick / Robin Schulz
- High - Peking Duk / Nicole Millar
- Begging For Thread - BANKS
- We Are Done - The Madden Brothers
- Sing - Ed Sheeran
- Happy Idiot - TV On The Radio
- She Only Loves Me When I’m There - Ball Park Music
- Stay High - Tove Lo / Hippie Sabotage
- You Always Know The DJ - Allday
- Something I Said - Thundamentals / Thom Crawford
- Delete - DMA's
- My Silver Lining - First Aid Kit
- Shake It Off - Taylor Swift
- Rather Be - Clean Bandit / Jess Glynne
- Run - San Cisco
- Faded - ZHU
- New Dorp. New York. - SBTRKT / Ezra Koenig
- Paranoia, Ghosts & Other Sounds - SAFIA