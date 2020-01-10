Only 2010s Kids WRT

Episode 5: 2014 – Playlist #SYN2010s

Featuring SAFIA, SBTRKT and Ed Sheeran, plus more releases from the year 2014.

Playlist

  1. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson / Bruno Mars
  2. Switch Lanes - Tkay Maidza
  3. Marilyn Monroe - Pharrell Williams
  4. Can I Get A Moment? - Jessica Mauboy
  5. Cosby Sweater - Hilltop Hoods
  6. Roll Up Your Sleeves - Meg Mac
  7. 1998 - Chet Faker
  8. Prayer In C (Remix) - Lilly Wood and the Prick / Robin Schulz
  9. High - Peking Duk / Nicole Millar
  10. Begging For Thread - BANKS
  11. We Are Done - The Madden Brothers
  12. Sing - Ed Sheeran
  13. Happy Idiot - TV On The Radio
  14. She Only Loves Me When I’m There - Ball Park Music
  15. Stay High - Tove Lo / Hippie Sabotage
  16. You Always Know The DJ - Allday
  17. Something I Said - Thundamentals / Thom Crawford
  18. Delete - DMA's
  19. My Silver Lining - First Aid Kit
  20. Shake It Off - Taylor Swift
  21. Rather Be - Clean Bandit / Jess Glynne
  22. Run - San Cisco
  23. Faded - ZHU
  24. New Dorp. New York. - SBTRKT / Ezra Koenig
  25. Paranoia, Ghosts & Other Sounds - SAFIA
Jake Stevens

January 10th 2020
