Episode 6: 2015 – Playlist #SYN2010s

Featuring Gang of Youths, Grimes and G-Eazy, plus more releases from the year 2015.

  1. Can't Feel My Face - The Weeknd
  2. Something In The Way You Move - Ellie Goulding
  3. Keeping Score - LDRU / Paige IV
  4. You Don't Own Me - Grace / G-eazy
  5. Do You Remember - Jarryd James
  6. Middle - DJ Snake / Bipolar Sunshine
  7. Pedestrian At Best - Courtney Barnett
  8. The Less I Know The Better - Tame Impala
  9. Like Soda - Violent Soda
  10. I Wanna Get Lost With You - Stereophonics
  11. All My Friends - Snakehips / Tinashe / Chance The Rapper
  12. The Trouble With Us - Marcus Marr / Chet Faker
  13. Magnolia - Gang Of Youths
  14. Cake By The Ocean - DNCE
  15. Dynamite - Asta / Allday
  16. King - Years & Years
  17. How Deep Is Your Love - Calvin Harris / Disciples
  18. Kill V. Maim - Grimes
  19. repetition - purity ring
  20. Wings - Delta Goodrem
  21. Ocean Drive - Duke Dumont
  22. Lean On - Major Lazer / MØ / DJ Snake
  23. Hate Street Dialogue - The Avener / Rodriguez
  24. Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart - Chris Cornell
  25. Hypercolour - Ali Barter
  26. Go - The Chemical Brothers / Q-Tip
Jake Stevens

January 13th 2020
