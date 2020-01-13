On Air
Episode 6: 2015 – Playlist #SYN2010s
Featuring Gang of Youths, Grimes and G-Eazy, plus more releases from the year 2015.
Playlist
- Can't Feel My Face - The Weeknd
- Something In The Way You Move - Ellie Goulding
- Keeping Score - LDRU / Paige IV
- You Don't Own Me - Grace / G-eazy
- Do You Remember - Jarryd James
- Middle - DJ Snake / Bipolar Sunshine
- Pedestrian At Best - Courtney Barnett
- The Less I Know The Better - Tame Impala
- Like Soda - Violent Soda
- I Wanna Get Lost With You - Stereophonics
- All My Friends - Snakehips / Tinashe / Chance The Rapper
- The Trouble With Us - Marcus Marr / Chet Faker
- Magnolia - Gang Of Youths
- Cake By The Ocean - DNCE
- Dynamite - Asta / Allday
- King - Years & Years
- How Deep Is Your Love - Calvin Harris / Disciples
- Kill V. Maim - Grimes
- repetition - purity ring
- Wings - Delta Goodrem
- Ocean Drive - Duke Dumont
- Lean On - Major Lazer / MØ / DJ Snake
- Hate Street Dialogue - The Avener / Rodriguez
- Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart - Chris Cornell
- Hypercolour - Ali Barter
- Go - The Chemical Brothers / Q-Tip