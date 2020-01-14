Only 2010s Kids WRT

Episode 7: 2016 – Playlist #SYN2010s

Only 2010s Kids WRT

Featuring Chance The Rapper, The Chainsmokers and Childish Gambino, plus more releases from the year 2016.

  1. Say It - Flume / Tove Lo
  2. Don't Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers / Daya
  3. In My Blood - The Veronicas
  4. Call On Me (Remix) - Starley / Ryan Riback
  5. Adore - Amy Shark
  6. Stranger - Peking Duk / Elliphant
  7. Jungle - Tash Sultana
  8. Lite Weight - Anderson .Paak / The Free Nationals
  9. Burn The Witch - Radiohead
  10. High And Low - Empire Of The Sun
  11. Love$ick - Mura Masa / A$AP Rocky
  12. January 26 - A.B. Original / Dan Sultan
  13. Free - Broods
  14. Drinkee - Sofi Tukker
  15. Chameleon - Pnau
  16. The Sound - The 1975
  17. Frankie Sinatra - The Avalanches
  18. Papercuts - Illy / Vera Blue
  19. Redbone - Childish Gambino
  20. All Night - Chance The Rapper / Knox Fortune
  21. This Girl (Remix) - Kungs / Cookin' On 3 Burners
  22. Cheap Thrills - Sia
  23. Because I Love You - Montaigne
  24. You Don't Think You Like People Like Me - Alex Lahey
  25. Lake Superior - The Arcs
  26. Dance Off - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis / Idris Elba / Anderson .Paak
Jake Stevens

January 14th 2020
Read more by Jake Stevens
