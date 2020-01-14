On Air
Episode 7: 2016 – Playlist #SYN2010s
Featuring Chance The Rapper, The Chainsmokers and Childish Gambino, plus more releases from the year 2016.
Playlist
- Say It - Flume / Tove Lo
- Don't Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers / Daya
- In My Blood - The Veronicas
- Call On Me (Remix) - Starley / Ryan Riback
- Adore - Amy Shark
- Stranger - Peking Duk / Elliphant
- Jungle - Tash Sultana
- Lite Weight - Anderson .Paak / The Free Nationals
- Burn The Witch - Radiohead
- High And Low - Empire Of The Sun
- Love$ick - Mura Masa / A$AP Rocky
- January 26 - A.B. Original / Dan Sultan
- Free - Broods
- Drinkee - Sofi Tukker
- Chameleon - Pnau
- The Sound - The 1975
- Frankie Sinatra - The Avalanches
- Papercuts - Illy / Vera Blue
- Redbone - Childish Gambino
- All Night - Chance The Rapper / Knox Fortune
- This Girl (Remix) - Kungs / Cookin' On 3 Burners
- Cheap Thrills - Sia
- Because I Love You - Montaigne
- You Don't Think You Like People Like Me - Alex Lahey
- Lake Superior - The Arcs
- Dance Off - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis / Idris Elba / Anderson .Paak