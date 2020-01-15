Only 2010s Kids WRT

Episode 8: 2017 – Playlist #SYN2010s

Only 2010s Kids WRT

Featuring HAIM, Hockey Dad and Harry Styles, plus more releases from the year 2017.

Playlist

  1. The Man - The Killers
  2. Slow Mover - Angie McMahon
  3. Slide - Calvin Harris / Frank Ocean / Migos
  4. Blow Your Mind (Mwah) - Dua Lipa
  5. Want You Back - HAIM
  6. Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi / Daddy Yankee / Justin Bieber
  7. Ubu - Methyl Ethel
  8. Life Goes On - E^ST
  9. Fool's Gold - Jack River
  10. True Lovers - Holy Holy
  11. Young Dumb & Broke - Khalid
  12. Marryuna - Baker Boy / Yirrmal
  13. Sober - Lorde
  14. The Opener - Camp Cope
  15. Low Blows - Meg Mac
  16. Creature Comfort - Arcade Fire
  17. King Charles - Yungblud
  18. Better - Mallrat
  19. Not Worth Hiding - Alex The Astronaut
  20. Sign Of The Times - Harry Styles
  21. Arrows - Foo Fighters
  22. Every Day's The Weekend - Alex Lahey
  23. Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
  24. Bubblegum - Confidence Man
  25. Hard Times - Paramore
  26. I Wanna Be Everybody - Hockey Dad
Jake Stevens

January 15th 2020
