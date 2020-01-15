On Air
Episode 8: 2017 – Playlist #SYN2010s
Featuring HAIM, Hockey Dad and Harry Styles, plus more releases from the year 2017.
- The Man - The Killers
- Slow Mover - Angie McMahon
- Slide - Calvin Harris / Frank Ocean / Migos
- Blow Your Mind (Mwah) - Dua Lipa
- Want You Back - HAIM
- Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi / Daddy Yankee / Justin Bieber
- Ubu - Methyl Ethel
- Life Goes On - E^ST
- Fool's Gold - Jack River
- True Lovers - Holy Holy
- Young Dumb & Broke - Khalid
- Marryuna - Baker Boy / Yirrmal
- Sober - Lorde
- The Opener - Camp Cope
- Low Blows - Meg Mac
- Creature Comfort - Arcade Fire
- King Charles - Yungblud
- Better - Mallrat
- Not Worth Hiding - Alex The Astronaut
- Sign Of The Times - Harry Styles
- Arrows - Foo Fighters
- Every Day's The Weekend - Alex Lahey
- Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
- Bubblegum - Confidence Man
- Hard Times - Paramore
- I Wanna Be Everybody - Hockey Dad
Jake Stevens
January 15th 2020
