On Air
Episode 9: 2018 – Playlist #SYN2010s
Featuring Ruel, Ruby Fields and Mark Ronson, plus more releases from the year 2018.
Playlist
- I'm Good - Wafia
- About You - G Flip
- Nothing Breaks Like A Heart - Mark Ronson / Miley Cyrus
- I Said Hi - Amy Shark
- Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer
- Never Ever - The Rubens / Sarah Aarons
- High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
- Labrador - WAAX
- Dinosaurs - Ruby Fields
- Like People - DZ Deathrays
- Pray For Me - The Weeknd / Kendrick Lamar
- What's The Use? - Mac Miller
- Hunger - Florence + The Machine
- Tints - Anderson .Paak / Kendrick Lamar
- Younger - Ruel
- Without Me - Halsey
- 1950 - King Princess
- Just Friends - Hayden James / Boy Matthews
- Tools Down - The Presets
- Losing It - FISHER
- Cheetah Tongue - The Wombats
- Clumsy Love - Thelma Plum
- Get Out - CHVRCHES
- Molotov - Kira Puru
- Lady Powers - Vera Blue / Kodie Shane
- A Little More Love - Juliana Hatfield
Jake Stevens
January 16th 2020Read more by Jake Stevens
Category: Playlist
Tags: 2010s, 2018, Only 2010s Kids, Only 2010s Kids Will Remember This, Playlist, Summer Season
