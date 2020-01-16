Only 2010s Kids WRT

Episode 9: 2018 – Playlist #SYN2010s

Only 2010s Kids WRT

Featuring Ruel, Ruby Fields and Mark Ronson, plus more releases from the year 2018.

Playlist

  1. I'm Good - Wafia
  2. About You - G Flip
  3. Nothing Breaks Like A Heart - Mark Ronson / Miley Cyrus
  4. I Said Hi - Amy Shark
  5. Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer
  6. Never Ever - The Rubens / Sarah Aarons
  7. High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
  8. Labrador - WAAX
  9. Dinosaurs - Ruby Fields
  10. Like People - DZ Deathrays
  11. Pray For Me - The Weeknd / Kendrick Lamar
  12. What's The Use? - Mac Miller
  13. Hunger - Florence + The Machine
  14. Tints - Anderson .Paak / Kendrick Lamar
  15. Younger - Ruel
  16. Without Me - Halsey
  17. 1950 - King Princess
  18. Just Friends - Hayden James / Boy Matthews
  19. Tools Down - The Presets
  20. Losing It - FISHER
  21. Cheetah Tongue - The Wombats
  22. Clumsy Love - Thelma Plum
  23. Get Out - CHVRCHES
  24. Molotov - Kira Puru
  25. Lady Powers - Vera Blue / Kodie Shane
  26. A Little More Love - Juliana Hatfield
Jake Stevens

January 16th 2020
