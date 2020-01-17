Only 2010s Kids WRT

Episode 10: 2019 – Playlist #SYN2010s

Only 2010s Kids WRT

Featuring Polish Club, Press Club and Cosmo’s Midnight, plus more releases from the year 2019.

Playlist

  1. Living In L.A. - Weezer
  2. bad guy - Billie Eilish
  3. Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
  4. Stronger By The Day - Glowe
  5. Again - Thandi Phoenix / Dan Caplen
  6. Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
  7. Sanctuary - Joji
  8. By Myself - FIDLAR
  9. Goddamn! - Polish Club
  10. Shockwave - Liam Gallagher
  11. Backseat - Ali Barter
  12. C.U.D.I (Can U Dig It) - Cosmo's Midnight
  13. Circles - George Alice
  14. Strangers - Sigrid
  15. Blow - Ed Sheeran / Chris Stapleton / Bruno Mars
  16. Separate Houses - Press Club
  17. Hey - Vetta Borne
  18. Castles - Freya Ridings
  19. In My Mind - Alice Ivy / Ecca Vandal
  20. Incapable - Róisín Murphy
  21. Kick - Greta Stanley
  22. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti - Picket Palace
  23. Stars - Denise Le Menice
  24. Hypersonic Missiles - Sam Fender
  25. Ladbroke Grove - AJ Tracey
  26. Red Light Green Light - Duke Dumont / Shaun Ross
  27. Juice - Lizzo
Jake Stevens

January 17th 2020
