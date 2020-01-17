On Air
Episode 10: 2019 – Playlist #SYN2010s
Featuring Polish Club, Press Club and Cosmo’s Midnight, plus more releases from the year 2019.
- Living In L.A. - Weezer
- bad guy - Billie Eilish
- Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
- Stronger By The Day - Glowe
- Again - Thandi Phoenix / Dan Caplen
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
- Sanctuary - Joji
- By Myself - FIDLAR
- Goddamn! - Polish Club
- Shockwave - Liam Gallagher
- Backseat - Ali Barter
- C.U.D.I (Can U Dig It) - Cosmo's Midnight
- Circles - George Alice
- Strangers - Sigrid
- Blow - Ed Sheeran / Chris Stapleton / Bruno Mars
- Separate Houses - Press Club
- Hey - Vetta Borne
- Castles - Freya Ridings
- In My Mind - Alice Ivy / Ecca Vandal
- Incapable - Róisín Murphy
- Kick - Greta Stanley
- Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti - Picket Palace
- Stars - Denise Le Menice
- Hypersonic Missiles - Sam Fender
- Ladbroke Grove - AJ Tracey
- Red Light Green Light - Duke Dumont / Shaun Ross
- Juice - Lizzo
Jake Stevens
Jake Stevens
January 17th 2020
Category: Playlist
Tags: 2010s, 2019, Only 2010s Kids, Only 2010s Kids Will Remember This, Playlist, Summer Season
