Actress Claire Holt suffered a devastating miscarriage in March.

But The Originals star is (seemingly) over the moon today after revealing she and husband Andrew Joblon are expecting.

“My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding her belly. “It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude.”



The mum-to-be went on to touch on the heartache of losing their baby, and shared a special message for others struggling to conceive.

“You never forget the deep pain of loss,” she wrote. “It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support – I can’t wait to share this journey with you.”



The baby will be the first child for Claire and her real estate executive husband, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California in August.

Before walking down the aisle with Andrew, the 30-year-old actress was married to TV producer Matthew Kaplan for just over a year before he filed for divorce in April 2017.

