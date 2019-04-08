SYN 90.7
Our Loneliness Epidemic
Loneliness has been equated to being as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It’s also something we are all vulnerable to experiencing.
The Australian Psychological Society and Swinburne University have produced The Australian Loneliness Report, which outlines the extent to which loneliness is affecting Australians. Reporter Nicolas Zoumboulis speaks to lead researcher behind the study Dr Michelle Lim.
Read the full report at http://psychweek.org.au
Guests:
Dr Michelle Lim, Senior Lecturer in Social Health and Wellbeing at Swinburne University.
Elisabeth Shaw, Clinical and Counselling Psychologist and CEO of Relationships Australia NSW.
