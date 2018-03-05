SYN 90.7
Owen Wilson ‘Wowposting’: Behind the Wow
On a Monday evening in March, hundreds of strangers gathered together at Melbourne’s Federation square to wow in unison like the film star Owen Wilson.
Few could have foreseen how successful the event would be, having made headlines in Australia and around the world. Only a few hours before the event, Panorama interviewed the architect behind the meme and its viral success to see what is it about the simple ‘wow’ that people love so much.
Jack Fryer
March 5th 2018
