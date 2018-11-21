We Paneled at Melbourne Oz Comic Con 2018

Photo Left to Right: Viv, Evrim and Sebastian paneling for Student Youth Network at Melbourne Oz Comic Con on Saturday June 9th 2018.

Oz Comic Con can be described as one of the biggest comic conventions in Australia. Well-known celebrities and avid fans from around the world unite each year to celebrate everything to do with the thriving pop-culture world and community. Melbourne Comic Con 2018 took place over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend on Saturday June 9th and Sunday June 10th at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This year, I was very lucky to have helped organize and panel at the Student Youth Network panel at Oz Comic Con on the Saturday afternoon. The panel drew in a large crowd, and was a success.

I didn’t feel nervous when I was on stage, just excited. The thrill of being able to talk in front of a crowd was really empowering. The aim of the panel was simple: The panellists share their awesome experiences with Student Youth Network.

Student Youth Network is a youth-run media organization that enables volunteers between the ages of 12 and 25 to make podcasts, radio shows, TV shows and digital content such as blogs and YouTube videos or web series. SYN owns two radio stations, which broadcast live from professional studios at RMIT university; as well as a live-to-air TV show on Channel 31 called SYN 1700.

I always find it a little daunting when I’m hosting TV because I can’t hide behind a character on a script. It’s quite nerve-racking to be yourself on screen, and also on the Comic Con stage, as it requires a lot of self-confidence: something I have built and developed over my short time being involved with this organization.

Before I started volunteering with Student Youth Network, nearly 9 months ago now; I never thought that I’d ever be on TV or radio. I’ve been so lucky to experience the #setlife and interview the coolest local musicians such as TriLagy, Baby Blue and Angie McMahon on SYN 1700. On radio, I host a show called Art Smitten which discusses everything in the arts and culture world. There, I have interviewed playwrights, singers, artists and more!

Openly talking about my own experiences on SYN TV and radio during the Comic Con panel has made me a more confident person, and has helped me to believe in myself, and encourage the audience to believe in themselves and their potential to do amazing things.

Sebastian, my co-panellist, also shared his experiences of volunteering at Student Youth Network on the panel. He started out like me, and then went on to become an executive producer of a radio show.

All of us on the panel believe that it is extremely important for young people to have access to various media platforms, which they can use to express themselves and make a difference in their lives and the lives of their communities.

In my experience; I have seen many young people create amazing media content through media organizations such as Student Youth Network. Young people, like myself, have the potential to utilize media to change the world, and create a better future for everyone.

Overall; I hope that through panelling at Comic Con, I can help support the growth of local youth and their communities.

Post written by Viv Micic. Originally published in Essendon Keilor College Newsletter under the title “Viv Micic Paneled at Comic Con”.

Find out more about Oz Comic Con: http://ozcomiccon.com/