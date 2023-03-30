Nick Sarlos-Welsh and Max Taylor were invited to an advanced screening of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Press play to listen (refresh if you can’t see the audio player) or read the review below.

John Wick goes across the world trying to kill people, well not trying to kill people, he’s just trying to survive but everyone’s trying to kill him. He ends up killing people in retaliation. That’s the film! That’s the film! It’s simple. It’s full of action, and that’s all you need – it’s just a great time! So, cinematography!

Cinematography, stunning. Absolutely breathtaking! It’s just so well shot. The lighting, the colour grading is beautiful; the way the scenes are captured on film are gorgeous, and the cameras they used are really aesthetic. It’s got this of comic book-esque lighting and feel to it throughout the film. And additionally, the camera is used in some amazing ways, not to spoil too much, but there’s a scene completely shot from a top-down bird’s eye view perspective.

As this camera follows John Wick through a building and it goes down to the building and then it goes back up following this entire sequence.

It was absolutely incredible – I mean, the film is probably worth it just for that scene. There’s entire sequence in the final act which is set in Paris probably the last hour which brings everything together and brought a sense of excitement and fun to the whole theatre as the audience was just really into it.

And I think that’s the main thing. The entire experience was made so much better because we were seeing it with people who love, John Wick, and we were seeing it with people who were reacting to the entire film. They were wincing when he’d get knocked down and they were cheering when he’d get back up again and the energy in the cinema was so electric and it just added to the experience so much. And I think I enjoyed the film more because of it because everyone around us was just really getting into it.

If there’s anything we can recommend is to see this film with the biggest audience possible and the biggest theatre possible, that really will just bring it all together.

And the soundtrack in this film is incredible there are some amazing songs that they use, and original soundtrack is also fantastic. It just brings this, sense of excitement to the film. It’s, it’s fantastic.

We loved it. I went into the film basically saying to Max that I don’t think any John Wick film deserves more than four stars – I didn’t really love the first three. I came out of it absolutely stunned by how beautiful it was made, how well the story was crafted for not really working with much.

It also proves that it’s brought everything together in such a neat way. It’s the perfect quadrilogy and it really, really paid off. And the fact that the fourth film, in my opinion, is the best one, speaks volumes.

The verdict:

Nick: I give it four and a half stars.

Max: I would give it the same. I would highly recommend everyone go and check it out.

