Welcome to Panorama Presents… the 2020 USA Presidential Election.

We rundown what happened on election night, Youssef Saudie investigates the Electoral College with PhD candidate George Rennie, and Vidita Sharma reports on the issues surrounding mail-in ballots with Associate Professor Timothy Lynch and Rennie.

Millie Spencer looks at how Trump used social media to galvinise support and what that means for future Presidents with the help of Dr. Lauren Rosewarne. Also, Bec Jordan and Millie Spencer spoke with Dr. Claire Loughnan about the impact Trump has had on the office of the Presidency and what can be done to change it.

Bec Jordan explores what international community can expect from a Biden Administration with Dr. Aiden Warren.

Thank you so much for listening to our coverage on the 2020 United States Presidential Election.



Music in the packages were from Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com/), The Mini Vandels (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTdSDPjB1kle7puRKAuHP_g), Purple Planet (https://www.purple-planet.com/chilled), Rewind Sound Effect (https://www.zapsplat.com), US National Anthem (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCohRjucYpyLx5QEcuq2lu1w) and ELPHNT (https://elphnt.io/)