Panorama Presents… NAIDOC Week

Hosts Vidita Sharma and Angus Thomson take us through some of our favourite stories from Traditional Owners in Panorama’s archives.

Senator Lidia Thorpe explains the shortfalls of the Australian Government’s commitments to Indigenous-led bushfire management and caretaking of Country in an honest interview with reporter Millie Spencer.

We at Panorama would like to recognise November 8-15 as NAIDOC Week 2020 and its theme Always Was Always Will Be. We would like to recognise the everlasting relationships First Nations people have to their lands and waters. We acknowledge and pay our respects to the Traditional Owners of the land on which SYN operates, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.

We would also like to extend our thanks to First Nations people who have shared their experiences and knowledge with us at Panorama. Always was, always will be Aboriginal Land. 

Indigenous representation in the AFL: TV Presenter Shelley Ware (Yankunyjatjara and Wirangu), People and Engagement Officer for Geelong Football Club Mathew Stokes (Larrakia)
Rio Tinto plans on destroying another 124 Indigenous sites after Juukan Gorge: National Native Title Council CEO Jamie Lowe (Gundjitmara and Djabwurrung)
Cultural burning Q&A: Senator Lidia Thorpe (Gunnai-Gunditjmara)
Budj Bim cultural recognition: Project Manager and Elder of the Gunditjmara people Denis Rose
Indigenous knowledge explored in new university science unit: Krystal De Napoli (Kamilaroi), Dr Angela Ziebell (non-Indigenous professor)

Hosts: Vidita Sharma, Angus Thomson
Contributors: Angus Thomson, Millie Spencer, Anneliese Farrer, Benjamin Polazzon, Wing Kuang
Producers: Laura Green, Benjamin Polazzon

November 15th 2020
