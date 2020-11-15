On Air
Panorama Presents… NAIDOC Week
Hosts Vidita Sharma and Angus Thomson take us through some of our favourite stories from Traditional Owners in Panorama’s archives.
Senator Lidia Thorpe explains the shortfalls of the Australian Government’s commitments to Indigenous-led bushfire management and caretaking of Country in an honest interview with reporter Millie Spencer.
We at Panorama would like to recognise November 8-15 as NAIDOC Week 2020 and its theme Always Was Always Will Be. We would like to recognise the everlasting relationships First Nations people have to their lands and waters. We acknowledge and pay our respects to the Traditional Owners of the land on which SYN operates, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.
We would also like to extend our thanks to First Nations people who have shared their experiences and knowledge with us at Panorama. Always was, always will be Aboriginal Land.
Guests
Indigenous representation in the AFL: TV Presenter Shelley Ware (Yankunyjatjara and Wirangu), People and Engagement Officer for Geelong Football Club Mathew Stokes (Larrakia)
Rio Tinto plans on destroying another 124 Indigenous sites after Juukan Gorge: National Native Title Council CEO Jamie Lowe (Gundjitmara and Djabwurrung)
Cultural burning Q&A: Senator Lidia Thorpe (Gunnai-Gunditjmara)
Budj Bim cultural recognition: Project Manager and Elder of the Gunditjmara people Denis Rose
Indigenous knowledge explored in new university science unit: Krystal De Napoli (Kamilaroi), Dr Angela Ziebell (non-Indigenous professor)
Contributors
Hosts: Vidita Sharma, Angus Thomson
Contributors: Angus Thomson, Millie Spencer, Anneliese Farrer, Benjamin Polazzon, Wing Kuang
Producers: Laura Green, Benjamin Polazzon
Panorama
November 15th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Internal News, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Art, Community, Culture, Education, Environment, News, Science, Sport
Tags: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, AFL, always was always will be, Astrology, bushfire management, bushfires, current affairs, First Nations, football, Indigenous, Indigenous science, Juukan Gorge, lidia thorpe, naidoc, naidoc week, Native Title Council, News, panorama, Rio Tinto, Shelley Ware
More by Panorama
Panorama Presents… the 2020 USA Presidential Election
Welcome to Panorama Presents… the 2020 USA Presidential Election. We rundown what happened on election night, Youssef Saudie investigates the Electoral College […]
Brain device allows those with upper body paralysis to control computers
Human trials of the Stentrode, a small brain device inserted next to the motor cortex, has allowed patients with paralysis to use […]
NASA’s James Webb telescope to supersede Hubble telescope next year
Late in 2021, a new telescope built by NASA called the James Webb telescope will begin its journey in outer space. The […]