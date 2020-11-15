Panorama Presents… NAIDOC Week

Hosts Vidita Sharma and Angus Thomson take us through some of our favourite stories from Traditional Owners in Panorama’s archives.

Senator Lidia Thorpe explains the shortfalls of the Australian Government’s commitments to Indigenous-led bushfire management and caretaking of Country in an honest interview with reporter Millie Spencer.

We at Panorama would like to recognise November 8-15 as NAIDOC Week 2020 and its theme Always Was Always Will Be. We would like to recognise the everlasting relationships First Nations people have to their lands and waters. We acknowledge and pay our respects to the Traditional Owners of the land on which SYN operates, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.

We would also like to extend our thanks to First Nations people who have shared their experiences and knowledge with us at Panorama. Always was, always will be Aboriginal Land.