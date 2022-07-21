The Great Metal Standoff – Pantera vs Gojira

Pantera vs Gojira is a battle that aims to answer which version of similar, but different, extreme metal is Jason and Imran’s favourite. Using Pantera’s most dark, extreme, violent release, The Great Southern Trendkill and Gojira’s – From Mars To Sirius, one of the benchmarks for modern, 21st Century death metal.

The team also meet the newest member of the Moshpit crew for 2022, Darcy Thomas. And he brought some glaring pet peeves that made (or perhaps broke) the battle AND the debate.

Also, stay until the end of the podcast to hear Imran and Jason’s thoughts on the recent announcement of the Pantera 2023 reunion tour.

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized