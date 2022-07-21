On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – Pantera vs Gojira
Pantera vs Gojira is a battle that aims to answer which version of similar, but different, extreme metal is Jason and Imran’s favourite. Using Pantera’s most dark, extreme, violent release, The Great Southern Trendkill and Gojira’s – From Mars To Sirius, one of the benchmarks for modern, 21st Century death metal.
The team also meet the newest member of the Moshpit crew for 2022, Darcy Thomas. And he brought some glaring pet peeves that made (or perhaps broke) the battle AND the debate.
Also, stay until the end of the podcast to hear Imran and Jason’s thoughts on the recent announcement of the Pantera 2023 reunion tour.
MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/
Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/
And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/
Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized
Jason Evans
July 21st 2022Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: 2000's metal, 90's metal, Death Metal, dimebag darrell, extreme metal, from mars to sirius, gojira, groove metal, Heavy Metal, heavy metal music, Moshpit, Moshpit on SYN, pantera, pantera reunion, phil anselmo, pinch harmonics, podcast, rex brown, the great southern trendkill, vinnie paul
